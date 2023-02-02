Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,898 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Federated Hermes worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 313.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.7 %

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FHI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $545,596.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

