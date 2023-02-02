Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162,528 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 52,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 46,352 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Paper by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 459,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 59,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IP opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

