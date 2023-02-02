Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.3 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

