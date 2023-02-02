Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $378,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.58) to GBX 5,380 ($66.44) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

