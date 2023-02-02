Rio2 (CVE:RIO) PT Raised to C$0.25 at Raymond James

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.15 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Rio2 Stock Performance

CVE RIO opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$56.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.85.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rio2 will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

