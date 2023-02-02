RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$305.26 million during the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

