Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €127.00 ($138.04) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of Safran stock opened at €131.40 ($142.83) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.86. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($100.39).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

