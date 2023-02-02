Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $295.64 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $304.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.08 and a 200 day moving average of $220.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

