Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$28.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.64.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.52 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,269.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

