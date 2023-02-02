Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.54, but opened at $58.80. Sanmina shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 109,450 shares changing hands.

The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

