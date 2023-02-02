Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.24 million and approximately $5,322.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.02 or 0.07013666 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00062209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025166 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.