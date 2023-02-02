Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

