Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 3,624,756 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,943 shares.The stock last traded at $29.57 and had previously closed at $29.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,688,422 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 252,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.