Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Declines By 5.3%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,050,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 12,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,365,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 2.2 %

ADMA stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

