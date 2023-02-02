Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Decreases By 5.3%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,835,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,937,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHSYF opened at $1.38 on Thursday. China Medical System has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

China Medical System Company Profile

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

