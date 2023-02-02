Short Interest in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Decreases By 5.4%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 29,050,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Shares of CNX opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $5.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.19 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

