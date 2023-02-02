Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Up 5% After Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $75.94. Approximately 436,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 294,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

