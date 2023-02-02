Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 5.4% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $31.16. 118,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 555,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $126,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $224,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

