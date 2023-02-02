Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.15 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SVM. Eight Capital cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$4.74 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.74 and a one year high of C$5.41. The company has a market cap of C$836.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.97, for a total value of C$28,465.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$330,973.68.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.
