SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$11.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 0.5 %
SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.
Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
See Also
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.