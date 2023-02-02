SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Raised to C$11.25

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$919,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,950 shares in the company, valued at C$2,122,823.12. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$919,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,122,823.12. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$9,317,335.83. Insiders sold a total of 330,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,363 over the last 90 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

