Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.