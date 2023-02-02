Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

