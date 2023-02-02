Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark lowered Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,213.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

