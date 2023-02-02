Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 70.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,702,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 117,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 121,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.96 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

