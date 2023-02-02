Spire Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,265,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after buying an additional 100,999 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IYT opened at $237.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day moving average is $222.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

