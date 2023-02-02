Spire Wealth Management Sells 509 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $177.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

