Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $208.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

