Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Barclays

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.96.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $208.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
