Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $132.00. The stock had previously closed at $100.00, but opened at $109.37. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 2,057,675 shares trading hands.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.8 %

Spotify Technology Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

