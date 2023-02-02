SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 11,320 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $137.90 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

