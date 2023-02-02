State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Up 1.0 %

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

