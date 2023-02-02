Stephens Increases Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target to $90.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. Kirby has a 52-week low of $55.03 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Kirby by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 27,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Kirby by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Kirby by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

