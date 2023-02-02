StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
