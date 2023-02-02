StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 million, a PE ratio of -349.00 and a beta of 0.74. Gaia has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. Gaia had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

