StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

CPSH opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.