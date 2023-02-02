StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
CPSH opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
