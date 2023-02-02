StockNews.com Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Sell

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SPR. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

