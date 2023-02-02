Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.37.

Stryker Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $278.95 on Wednesday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after acquiring an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

