Susquehanna Boosts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $10.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In related news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $482,102.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 668,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $482,102.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 668,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

