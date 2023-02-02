Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.60. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Symbotic shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 87,419 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SYM. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $56,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 2.6% during the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth approximately $219,400,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 155.84% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

