Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after acquiring an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco



Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

