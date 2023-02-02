Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $75.50. Sysco shares last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 545,794 shares.

The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sysco by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

