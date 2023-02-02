Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $75.50. Sysco shares last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 545,794 shares.
The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sysco by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,754,000 after purchasing an additional 82,705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 50,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $1,882,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Sysco
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
