Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,501,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.40% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $34,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 44.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKT stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,349,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,318,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

