Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 38,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 148,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.
TNGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tango Therapeutics to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
