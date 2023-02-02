Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 873,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 532,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,114,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 323,961 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

