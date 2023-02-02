Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 3,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $36.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
