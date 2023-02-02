TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RMD opened at $229.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.18 and a 200 day moving average of $223.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,631 shares of company stock valued at $10,097,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.