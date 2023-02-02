TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

