TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $248.79 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.