TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $12,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,349,000 after purchasing an additional 234,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $157.99 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.63 and a twelve month high of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

