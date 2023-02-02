TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.35 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.