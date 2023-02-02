TD Asset Management Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $14,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

OZK opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

