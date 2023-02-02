TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,187 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.8% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 39,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 285,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $74.88 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

