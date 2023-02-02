TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,120 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.